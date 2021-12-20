The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines are nothing to fear: We interact with many useful, tiny particles every day
By Keroles Riad, Postdoctoral fellow, Chemical and Materials Engineering, Concordia University
Sylvie Ouellette, PhD Candidate, Chemistry/Biochemistry, Concordia University
Some vaccine hesitancy is based on a fear of the nanoparticles used in mRNA vaccines. But humans have been interacting with nanoparticles for millennia, and we use nanotechnology-based devices every day.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 20, 2021