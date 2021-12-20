Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Republic of Western Australia: how the west has always charted its own course, from secession to COVID

By David Lee, Associate Professor of History, UNSW
Share this article
WA Premier Mark McGowan’s strong stance on borders has reminded many of the long streak of separateness that has defined Western Australia throughout history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Don't care about the Build Back Better Act? Hearing people's personal stories might change that
~ The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines are nothing to fear: We interact with many useful, tiny particles every day
~ Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns – an economist explains why the $2 trillion bill would be unlikely to drive up prices
~ 5 of the best home-grown games to play this summer
~ What is the UV index? An expert explains what it means and how it's calculated
~ Get to know blackwood better: a magnificent timber and a tough, towering wattle that can survive landslides
~ Digital toys for kids you don't have to feel guilty about
~ Stressful Christmas? How meditation can (and can't) help you through a nightmare lunch
~ Omicron is likely to hit deprived areas the hardest – here's why
~ And Just Like That: how the sequel to Sex and the City is broadening the representation of 50+ women on TV
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter