Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Omicron is likely to hit deprived areas the hardest – here's why

By Colin Angus, Senior Research Fellow in the Sheffield Alcohol Research Group, University of Sheffield
Share this article
A recurring theme of the pandemic has been how COVID’s impacts have not fallen equally across the UK population. The health and financial burden of the disease has been felt disproportionately by people living in deprived areas.

An example of the starkness of this disparity is the fact that, once you account for age differences between the groups, the most deprived areas in England recorded a COVID mortality rate that was two and a half times higher than the least deprived areas in the first year of the pandemic.

You don’t have to think too hard to come up with some of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ And Just Like That: how the sequel to Sex and the City is broadening the representation of 50+ women on TV
~ How to prevent mass extinction in the ocean using AI, robots and 3D printers
~ What's the point of holiday gifts?
~ Curious Kids: how are ants and other creatures able to walk on the ceiling?
~ 'Please continue' – did this simple two-word phrase lead normal people to 'torture' strangers?
~ Frankincense and myrrh have been revered since ancient times – but now they're under threat
~ Our lakes are losing their ice cover faster than ever — here's what that means for us
~ Turkey announces new steps to normalize ties with Armenia
~ RSF urges Morocco not to extradite Uyghur journalist to China, where he risks torture
~ ‘HIV Made Me Fabulous’ film relies on science and embodied storytelling to counter stigma and discrimination
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter