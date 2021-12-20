Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘HIV Made Me Fabulous’ film relies on science and embodied storytelling to counter stigma and discrimination

By Allie Carter, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Angela Kaida, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Perspectives in HIV and Sexual and Reproductive Health, Simon Fraser University
“We can’t demonize the very stuff that sometimes has made us be the people that we are.”

So says Juno Roche, a writer, activist and trans woman who has lived with HIV for over 25 years. Roche wrote and narrated the film HIV Made Me Fabulous, a 10-minute piece that combines narrative and dance, and was directed and produced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


