Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Facebook became Meta – and the company's dangerous behavior came into sharp focus in 2021: 4 essential reads

By Eric Smalley, Science + Technology Editor
Share this article
Meta felt the heat in 2021 as whistleblower revelations, congressional ire and demands for data knocked the company back on its heels. Here’s a look at research into the problems Meta poses for society.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF urges Morocco not to extradite Uyghur journalist to China, where he risks torture
~ ‘HIV Made Me Fabulous’ film relies on science and embodied storytelling to counter stigma and discrimination
~ The Canadian Taxpayers Federation's politics are anti-Indigenous — so why do media outlets still quote them?
~ People who are bad with numbers often find it harder to make ends meet – even if they are not poor
~ What's the record for how long it's ever rained without stopping?
~ UN fails to agree on 'killer robot' ban as nations pour billions into autonomous weapons research
~ To get people the help they need from the government, postcards may be the answer
~ Family rifts affect millions of Americans – research shows possible paths from estrangement toward reconciliation
~ Are parents criminally responsible for the actions of their child? In the Oxford shooting case, prosecutors say yes
~ Genomic sequencing: Here's how researchers identify omicron and other COVID-19 variants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter