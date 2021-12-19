Tolerance.ca
UN experts recognize the detention of Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich arbitrary and demand his release

NewsRSF and six civil society organizations welcome the opinion of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) to recognise that Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich is a victim of arbitrary detention and urge the international community to exert pressure on Belarus to release Raman Pratasevich and drop the criminal case against him.Читать на русском / Read in Russian


