Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why kids should not have lots of toys (and what to do if yours have too many)

By Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Retail Marketing, University of Tasmania
Martin Grimmer, Professor of Marketing, University of Tasmania
The festive season reinforces something parents and carers already know – many children today have a lot of toys.

In the United States, children receive more than US$6,500 (A$9,073) worth of toys between the ages of two and 12. Here in Australia, the toy industry is worth more than A$3.7 billion annually. Lockdowns have resulted in online…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


