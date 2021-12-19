Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Answers from COVID experts: How do you talk to family members who aren't vaccinated? How can the vaccines be safe if they were developed so quickly? Is natural immunity better than being vaccinated?

By Scott White, CEO | Editor-in-Chief, The Conversation Canada
The Conversation Canada and McMaster University recently co-hosted a live event on vaccine hesitancy. Editor-in-Chief Scott White spoke with four researchers from McMaster: Medical doctor, educator and researcher Zain Chagla; immunologist Dawn Bowdish; Manali Mukherjee, an assistant professor in the division of respirology at McMaster’s department of medicine; political scientist Clifton van der Linden, who has been conducting ongoing public opinion surveys on COVID-19. Viewers submitted questions to the panel. This is an edited excerpt from the discussion, but you can watch the entire event…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


