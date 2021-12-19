Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ How the Philippines' President Dutuerte weaponized a Filipino custom during COVID-19
~ Answers from COVID experts: How do you talk to family members who aren't vaccinated? How can the vaccines be safe if they were developed so quickly? Is natural immunity better than being vaccinated?
~ Our casual use of facial analysis tools can lead to more sinister applications
~ A trauma survivor's guide to the holidays: Post-COVID-19 lockdown edition
~ Egypt: Wave of Unjust ‘Emergency’ Trials
~ FIFA and Qatar Need to Do More for Migrant Workers
~ Georgian authorities fail to produce autopsy 5 months after journalist’s death
~ Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Schools Face Closure
~ Joe Biden's foreign policy record
~ AIPAC to bankroll US political candidates
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter