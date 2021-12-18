Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Schools Face Closure

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugee students demonstrate against being expelled from Bangladeshi secondary schools in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, February 6, 2019. © 2019 Private  (Bangkok) – The Bangladesh government should urgently reverse a decision to close thousands of home-based and community-led schools for Rohingya refugee students, Human Rights Watch said today. Unless the foreign minister or the disaster management minister overturns the action, approximately 30,000 children will lose their access to education. The decision was issued on December 13, 2021 by the Refugee Relief…


© Human Rights Watch -


