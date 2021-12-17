Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong Imposes Sham Election

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man walks past a poster promoting the upcoming legislative elections in Hong Kong, November 23, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Kin Cheung On December 19, Hong Kong election authorities will distribute ballots and boxes, monitor election materials, and tally results. But despite the trimmings of democracy, this election will have no substance. Hong Kong’s legislature is now devoid of meaningful political opposition. Beginning in 2016, Hong Kong authorities barred pro-democracy legislators from standing in elections or removed them from office after being elected. But these…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


