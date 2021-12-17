Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taking out a student loan for your child can hurt your own financial well-being

By Thomas Korankye, Assistant Professor, Personal and Family Financial Planning, University of Arizona
Student loan debt can hurt borrowers, but the pain is even greater when the borrower is taking out a student loan for their child, new research shows.The Conversation


