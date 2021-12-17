Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UEFA Fails Test on Human Rights Strategy

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The winner's trophy of the 2024 European Football Championship (UEFA 2024) stands in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, October 5, 2021. © 2021 Alexander Hassenstein/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Nyon, Switzerland) – The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) should live up to its human rights responsibilities and urgently address the gaps and inconsistencies in its new Football Sustainability Strategy 2030 released yesterday, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. The strategy was approved by UEFA’s Executive Committee based on recommendations received…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Taking out a student loan for your child can hurt your own financial well-being
~ Belarus – “We cannot give up our struggle for freedom of the press”
~ COVID: how the disease moves through the air
~ How much trouble is Boris Johnson in? Lessons from the fall of Margaret Thatcher
~ Brutal Viking 'blood eagle' ritual execution was anatomically possible – new research
~ North Shropshire byelection: lessons from the Liberal Democrats' upset victory
~ COP26 agreed rules on trading carbon emissions – but they're fatally flawed
~ How claims of 'consensual rough sex' hide abuse and coercive control from courts
~ Undertones: Online violence in Myanmar, Pakistan’s smog cover-up
~ In Nigeria, the government weaponises the law against online expression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter