How much trouble is Boris Johnson in? Lessons from the fall of Margaret Thatcher
By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Harold D Clarke, Ashbel Smith Professor, School of Economic, Political and Policy Sciences, University of Texas at Dallas
It has been a bad few weeks for Boris Johnson and the Conservative government. It began with allegations that Christmas parties had been held in Downing Street during the lockdown of 2020 and has escalated into open conflict between the prime minister and his backbenchers.
A series of votes on new COVID-19 regulations saw around 100 Conservative MPs rebel against the government line in what was a major blow to the prime minister’s authority.
- Friday, December 17, 2021