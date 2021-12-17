Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26 agreed rules on trading carbon emissions – but they're fatally flawed

By Matthew Paterson, Professor of International Politics, University of Manchester
Share this article
One surprise from COP26 – the latest UN climate change conference in Glasgow – was an agreement between world leaders on a new set of rules for regulating carbon markets. This would allow countries to trade the right to emit greenhouse gases.

Carbon trading is part of how countries intend to meet their obligations for reducing emissions under the Paris Agreement. Unfortunately, the manner in which countries agreed these rules may hobble the Agreement in its goal of averting catastrophic warming.

Carbon markets were central to the design of the Paris Agreement’s predecessor,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Belarus – “We cannot give up our struggle for freedom of the press”
~ COVID: how the disease moves through the air
~ How much trouble is Boris Johnson in? Lessons from the fall of Margaret Thatcher
~ Brutal Viking 'blood eagle' ritual execution was anatomically possible – new research
~ North Shropshire byelection: lessons from the Liberal Democrats' upset victory
~ How claims of 'consensual rough sex' hide abuse and coercive control from courts
~ Undertones: Online violence in Myanmar, Pakistan’s smog cover-up
~ In Nigeria, the government weaponises the law against online expression
~ Can oily fish, cherries or milk help you sleep? Here's what the evidence shows
~ Will there be a 'Santa Claus rally' in the stock market this year?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter