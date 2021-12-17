Will there be a 'Santa Claus rally' in the stock market this year?
By Gabriella Legrenzi, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Keele University
Reinhold Heinlein, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of the West of England
Scott Mahadeo, Senior Lecturer in Macroeconomics, University of Portsmouth
In 1897, the American newspaper editor Francis Pharcellus Church penned a famous reply to a young reader who wrote in with doubts about the existence of a certain old man in a red suit who spent a lot of time around chimneys: “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus”.
The average investor is a little older than eight-year-old Virginia, but this is the time of year when they raise their own doubtful version of this question – namely, will there be a “Santa Claus rally”…
