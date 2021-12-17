Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There'll be a lot more talk before we hear the Indigenous Voice

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Morrison government has claimed it has delivered on its commitment to co-design an Indigenous Voice, but the parliamentary term will end without any such Voice being legislated or in place.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


