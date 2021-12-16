Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
The stomach moves to a rhythm of gentle contractions. Any change can be an early signal of gastric disease

By Peng Du, Associate Professor, University of Auckland
Peikai Zhang, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Auckland
Monitoring the stomach's movement can help detect gastric disease. Future treatment options may include manipulating the bioelectrical rhythm of the stomach's pacemaker cells.


© The Conversation -


