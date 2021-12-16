Tolerance.ca
Face masks, digital screens and winter weather are a triple threat for dry eyes

By William Ngo, Assistant Professor, School of Optometry & Vision Science, University of Waterloo
Increased digital screen use, face masks and winter weather combine to form a triple threat to eye health: The dry eye triad. Here’s how to combat the resulting eye fatigue, irritation and discomfort.The Conversation


