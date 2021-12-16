Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sierra Leonean rapper posts “obscene and dangerous” comments about journalist

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a well-known Sierra Leonean rapper’s outrageously insulting and obscene comments on Facebook about a radio station director. Online harassment of journalists in Sierra Leone must stop, RSF says. In a video posted on Facebook on 11 December, Alhaji Amadu Bah, a popular but controversial rapper also known as LAJ, referred to Radio


