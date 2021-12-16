Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the humble limpet helped humans develop, survive and thrive

By Louise Firth, Associate Professor in Marine Ecology, University of Plymouth
The humble limpet generally doesn’t attract much attention. Most of us remember them from childhood as tenacious little creatures clinging to rocks, impossible to prise off. But this familiar, cone-shaped animal has played an important part in the development of humans across the globe.

As my recent research underscored, limpets have long been important to humans as food,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


