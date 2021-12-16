Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: New Wave of Atrocities in Western Tigray

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region arrive on the banks of the Tekeze River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, November 21, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty (Nairobi, December 16, 2021) – Amhara security forces are responsible for a surge of mass detentions, killings, and forced expulsions of ethnic Tigrayans in the Western Tigray territory of northern Ethiopia, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. Tigrayan civilians attempting to escape the new wave of violence have been attacked and killed.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hurricane-force wind gusts in Colorado, dust storms in Kansas, tornadoes in Iowa in December – here's what fueled a day of extreme storms
~ How the arts can help us come back together again – podcast
~ Here's why we need climate protests: even if some think they're annoying
~ UK net zero strategies are overlooking something vital: how to cool buildings amid rising temperatures
~ Dating hesitancy: why people might not jump into a new relationship this winter
~ Curious Kids: why do bats pass diseases to humans?
~ The best way to protect personal biomedical data from hackers could be to treat the problem like a game
~ Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form
~ Mistletoe – famous for stolen holiday kisses – is a parasite that steals water and nutrients from other plants
~ Surveys of scientists show women and young academics suffered most during pandemic and may face long-term career consequences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter