Presents from a princess: the mission to deliver 2.6 million Christmas gifts to soldiers and sailors on the 1914 frontline

By Peter Doyle, Professor and Head of the Research Office, London South Bank University
I want you all now to help me send a Christmas present from the whole nation to every sailor afloat and every soldier at the front… Please will you help me? HRH Princess Mary, October 15, 1914

This is a lovely gift, and I am sending it home that you may keep it safe, for I would not part with it for anything in the world. Driver W Powell, Army Service Corps, February, 1915

Anybody with a passing interest in the first world war will have heard of the "Princess…The Conversation


© The Conversation


