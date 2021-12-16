Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are marine protected areas helping marine mammals and birds? Maybe, but more can be done

By Peter Evans, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Director of Sea Watch Foundation, Bangor University
Share this article
MPAs are a start - but more needs to be done to help protect much-loved species such as Atlantic puffins, bottlenose dolphins and orcas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Presents from a princess: the mission to deliver 2.6 million Christmas gifts to soldiers and sailors on the 1914 frontline
~ Grattan on Friday: Pesky female independent candidates are the PM's latest 'women problem'
~ In Sudan, the court stands on the side of unrestricted access to the internet
~ Tunisia: New prosecutions resurrect shadow of dictatorship
~ The jet stream took a sharp turn, and the US got unprecedented tornado weather in December – here's what happened
~ No sign of a return to austerity, as team Frydenberg prevails over the budget hawks
~ Thailand: Transgender People Denied Equal Rights
~ North Korea: Abusive Rule 10 Years after Kim Jong Il
~ USA revenge on Julian Assange , by Meera Terada
~ The Ukrainian powder keg and the fuse, by Manlio Dinucci
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter