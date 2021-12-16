Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: New prosecutions resurrect shadow of dictatorship

By Yosr Jouini
Share this article
The use of military law by Kais Said's government to prosecute journalists and restrict freedom of expression foreshadows a return to the nightmare governments of before the Arab Spring.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Presents from a princess: the mission to deliver 2.6 million Christmas gifts to soldiers and sailors on the 1914 frontline
~ Grattan on Friday: Pesky female independent candidates are the PM's latest 'women problem'
~ Are marine protected areas helping marine mammals and birds? Maybe, but more can be done
~ In Sudan, the court stands on the side of unrestricted access to the internet
~ The jet stream took a sharp turn, and the US got unprecedented tornado weather in December – here's what happened
~ No sign of a return to austerity, as team Frydenberg prevails over the budget hawks
~ Thailand: Transgender People Denied Equal Rights
~ North Korea: Abusive Rule 10 Years after Kim Jong Il
~ USA revenge on Julian Assange , by Meera Terada
~ The Ukrainian powder keg and the fuse, by Manlio Dinucci
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter