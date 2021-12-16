Tolerance.ca
$16 billion of the MYEFO budget update is 'decisions taken but not yet announced'. Why budget for the unannounced?

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society and NATSEM, University of Canberra
The government budgets for the unannounced because it doesn’t want its projections to “blow out” during the campaign.This gives us an idea of how much, but not what, is in store.The Conversation


