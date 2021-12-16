Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Number of journalists in arbitrary detention surges 20% to 488, including 60 women

NewsAccording to Reporter Without Borders’ (RSF) annual round-up published today, a record number of journalists – 488, including 60 women – are currently detained worldwide, while another 65 are being held hostage. Meanwhile, the number of journalists killed in 2021 – 46 – is at its lowest in 20 years.Читать на русском / Read in Russian


