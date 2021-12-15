Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we still fall for influencers, salesmen and politicians who lie

By Bahador Bahrami, Group Leader and Senior Scientist , Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Share this article
Social influencers vie for public attention in a crowded market place. This makes the bold and the ruthless even more likely to opt for strategic dishonesty if it will further their interests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Prior's warning: what would NZ’s greatest 20th century philosopher have said about civil liberties in the COVID age?
~ Top teaching tips in 2 minutes – how videos can spread better practices through our unis
~ Hibbert's flowers and Hitler's beetle – what do we do when species are named after history's monsters?
~ 30 years since The Addams Family hit the big screen, it is still the perfect blend of horror and comedy
~ Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer.
~ 'They should have a roadblock': why the NT must delay opening its border to protect First Nations people
~ We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as Australia opens up. Even without Omicron, we're worried
~ What is the Fed taper? An economist explains
~ How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers 6 questions
~ I've fine-tuned a tool that advises the Bank of England what interest rates to set – here's what it says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter