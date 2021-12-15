Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

30 years since The Addams Family hit the big screen, it is still the perfect blend of horror and comedy

By Daryl Sparkes, Senior Lecturer (Media Studies and Production), University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
The dark side of films has always had a strong relationship with the light side. Mixing comedy with horror often ensured a hit even in the early days of cinema –comedian Harold Lloyd was making such films as early as the 1920s.

This combination of light hearted horror worked on the small screen as well.

In the 1950s and 1960s, family sitcoms The Andy Griffith Show, My Three Sons, The Beverley Hillbillies and Leave it to Beaver were all hugely popular. But the 60s were also a time of the counter-culture…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why we still fall for influencers, salesmen and politicians who lie
~ Prior's warning: what would NZ’s greatest 20th century philosopher have said about civil liberties in the COVID age?
~ Top teaching tips in 2 minutes – how videos can spread better practices through our unis
~ Hibbert's flowers and Hitler's beetle – what do we do when species are named after history's monsters?
~ Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer.
~ 'They should have a roadblock': why the NT must delay opening its border to protect First Nations people
~ We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as Australia opens up. Even without Omicron, we're worried
~ What is the Fed taper? An economist explains
~ How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers 6 questions
~ I've fine-tuned a tool that advises the Bank of England what interest rates to set – here's what it says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter