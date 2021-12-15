Academics suggest good reads on topical issues in Nigeria
By Stephen Onyeiwu, Andrew Wells Robertson Professor of Economics, Allegheny College
Ayodeji Olukoju, Distinguished Professor of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos
Olayinka Oyegbile, Communications scholar, Trinity University, Lagos
Sola Balogun, Lecturer, Theatre and Media Arts, Federal University, Oye Ekiti
Four academics reflect on books that touch on topical issues in Nigeria which they read in 2021. The books cut across issues such as the Niger Delta, feminism, development and religion.
Olayinka Oyegbile
The Riddle of the Oil Thief by His Royal Majesty King Bubaraye Dakolo, 2021
In the book The Riddle of the Oil Thief, the author attempts to answer that…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 15, 2021