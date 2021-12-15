Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Academics suggest good reads on topical issues in Nigeria

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Andrew Wells Robertson Professor of Economics, Allegheny College
Ayodeji Olukoju, Distinguished Professor of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos
Olayinka Oyegbile, Communications scholar, Trinity University, Lagos
Sola Balogun, Lecturer, Theatre and Media Arts, Federal University, Oye Ekiti
Share this article
Four academics reflect on books that touch on topical issues in Nigeria which they read in 2021. The books cut across issues such as the Niger Delta, feminism, development and religion.

Olayinka Oyegbile


The Riddle of the Oil Thief by His Royal Majesty King Bubaraye Dakolo, 2021

In the book The Riddle of the Oil Thief, the author attempts to answer that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ I've fine-tuned a tool that advises the Bank of England what interest rates to set – here's what it says
~ Hepatitis B in Nigeria: fresh data to inform prevention and care
~ What South Africa's COVID alcohol restrictions point to for future policy
~ Emperor moths in the rock art of the Namib Desert shed new light on shamanic ritual
~ Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters
~ Celebrating Dolly Rathebe, South Africa's original black woman superstar
~ South African movie dives into the complexity of poaching
~ Five exciting African museums to add to your travel wish list
~ Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half
~ If companies want net-zero carbon offices, they need to focus on building materials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter