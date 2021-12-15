Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Experts Identify 100 Plus Firms to Make Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Companies with sterile injectable pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that have been certified for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) by the European Medicines Agency and/or the US Food and Drug Administration and/or the World Health Organization. Source: https://accessibsa.org/mrna, December 2021. © 2021 Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – The new Covid-19 variant underscores the dangers of severely unequal access to Covid-19 vaccines and the concentration of production in the US and Europe, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch and other groups…


© Human Rights Watch -


