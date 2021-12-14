Early intervention for psychosis might cost more initially but delivers a greater return on investment
By Pat McGorry, Professor of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Thompson, Professor of youth mental health and consultant Psychiatrist, Orygen Youth Health, The University of Melbourne
Ellie Brown, Research Fellow, Orygen - the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Eóin Killackey, Professor of Functional Recovery in Youth Mental Health, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Early intervention programs for young people with psychosis might cost more initially, and require more intensive support for longer periods, but they’re worth the investment.
