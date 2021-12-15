Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Ex-Political Prisoner Faces New Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Do Nam Trung holds a sign, which says "Request for Immediate Release of Nguyen Thuy Hanh." © Private (New York) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately release the human rights activist Do Nam Trung and drop all charges against him, Human Rights Watch said today. Do Nam Trung, 40, previously spent 14 months in prison after he publicly advocated for democracy and human rights in the early 2010s. Police arrested Do Nam Trung on July 6, 2021, and charged him with propaganda against the state under Article 117(1) of the Penal code. Between 2015 and 2021, Do Nam…


© Human Rights Watch -


