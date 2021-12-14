Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: ICC Should Continue ‘Drug War’ Investigation

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters holding up caricature of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte march outside Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Aaron Favila (New York) – The International Criminal Court prosecutor should seek to proceed with his office’s investigation into alleged crimes against humanity related to unlawful killings in President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs” in the Philippines, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 10, 2021, the Philippine government requested a deferral of the ICC’s investigation under the principle of complementarity,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Vietnamese journalist who is RSF laureate gets nine years in prison
~ How news coverage influences countries' emergency aid budgets – new research
~ During COVID-19, trans people in India came together to keep each other alive
~ Inflation: why it is the biggest test yet for central bank independence
~ 2021 Arctic Report Card reveals a (human) story of cascading disruptions, extreme events and global connections
~ The lessons teachers think schools need to learn from the pandemic
~ NZ report card 2021: from COVID to housing and happiness, it was a tale of two countries
~ Pandemic, war and environmental disaster push scientists to deliver quick answers – here's what it takes to do good science under pressure
~ How an independent tribunal came to rule that China is guilty of genocide against the Uyghurs
~ Trees get sunburnt too – but there are easy ways to protect them, from tree 'sunscreen' to hydration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter