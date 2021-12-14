Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mourning after mass shootings isn't enough – a sociologist argues that society's messages about masculinity need to change

By Darcie Vandegrift, Professor, Sociology, Drake University
Share this article
Years after the Sandy Hook massacre, school shootings are still frequent. Addressing the problem head-on takes more than ‘thoughts and prayers.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vietnamese journalist who is RSF laureate gets nine years in prison
~ How news coverage influences countries' emergency aid budgets – new research
~ During COVID-19, trans people in India came together to keep each other alive
~ Inflation: why it is the biggest test yet for central bank independence
~ 2021 Arctic Report Card reveals a (human) story of cascading disruptions, extreme events and global connections
~ The lessons teachers think schools need to learn from the pandemic
~ NZ report card 2021: from COVID to housing and happiness, it was a tale of two countries
~ Pandemic, war and environmental disaster push scientists to deliver quick answers – here's what it takes to do good science under pressure
~ How an independent tribunal came to rule that China is guilty of genocide against the Uyghurs
~ Trees get sunburnt too – but there are easy ways to protect them, from tree 'sunscreen' to hydration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter