Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Orthodox Jewish women's leadership is growing – and it's not all about rabbis

By Michal Raucher, Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies, Rutgers University
More Orthodox Jewish women around the world are following the path of ordination, though controversy over female rabbis continues in most Orthodox circles. But as more and more Orthodox women are showing, ordination is not the only route to religious leadership.

As a Jewish Studies professor who researches gender and religious authority, I have spent five years interviewing…The Conversation


