Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Vaccine Requirements Violate Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, March 5, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ben Curtis (Nairobi) – Kenyan authorities should amend measures requiring everyone seeking government services to be fully vaccinated to avoid undermining basic rights. The proposed measures, announced less than a month ago, will go into effect on December 21, 2021. Given that approximately 10 percent of adults in Kenya had been vaccinated by the end of November, based on Health Ministry figures, the requirement risks violating…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How Enid Blyton created the template for children's theatre in Britain
~ Explainer: How South Africa's petrol price is set
~ We analysed a decade of media coverage of obesity – this is what we found
~ In the midst of floods and climate change, these are the local systems that hold the fabric of Assam together
~ Russian filmmaker Sergei Solovyov dies at 77
~ Two Togolese newspaper editors jailed over comments during TV programme
~ Hong Kong: Two detained press freedom defenders, including Jimmy Lai, given new prison sentences
~ Word from The Hill: Government and Labor end 2021 on tenterhooks
~ Israel: Abusive Policing in Lod During May Hostilities
~ Arrest of activist Khurram Parvez shows ‘a new hostility towards civil society in Kashmir’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter