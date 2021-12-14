Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Two detained press freedom defenders, including Jimmy Lai, given new prison sentences

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and press freedom defender Gwyneth Ho, who were sentenced yesterday to 13 months and 6 months imprisonment, respectively, for taking part in a banned assembly in Hong Kong last year. Detained since December 2020 and already sentenced in May 2021 to 20 months in pr


