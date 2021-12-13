'Brain fog' during menopause is real – it can disrupt women's work and spark dementia fears
By Caroline Gurvich, Associate professor and Clinical Neuropsychologist, Monash University
Chen Zhu, Monash University
Shalini Arunogiri, Addiction Psychiatrist, Senior Lecturer, Monash University
The symptoms of menopause, which can include sleep disturbance, depression, anxiety and ‘brain fog’ can span perimenopause and last for up to ten years.
© The Conversation
