Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Brain fog' during menopause is real – it can disrupt women's work and spark dementia fears

By Caroline Gurvich, Associate professor and Clinical Neuropsychologist, Monash University
Chen Zhu, Monash University
Shalini Arunogiri, Addiction Psychiatrist, Senior Lecturer, Monash University
The symptoms of menopause, which can include sleep disturbance, depression, anxiety and ‘brain fog’ can span perimenopause and last for up to ten years.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


