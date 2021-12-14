Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Land Rights Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photos of Nguyen Thi Tam (right) and Trinh Ba Phuong (left), wearing a shirt that says "Human Rights" and carrying a sign that reads, "[You] cannot rob human rights from us, the people!" © Private (New York) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately drop politically motivated charges and release two land rights activists in Hanoi, Human Rights Watch said today. Police arrested Nguyen Thi Tam and Trinh Ba Phuong in June 2020 for having “prepared, published and disseminated video clips and writing with distorted contents that sow confusion among the people in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


