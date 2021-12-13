Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Namibian activists maximize social media to expose unlawful jurisdiction and homophobic legislature

By Lisa Plank
Share this article
LGBTQ+ and feminist activists in Namibia use social media as a tool to gain international attention and put pressure on their government to ensure equal rights.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Risk factors that determine whether you’re more or less likely to develop cognitive decline
~ New facility to be built in Victoria to produce mRNA vaccines
~ Afghanistan: heroin and human trafficking are the only two sectors of the economy still thriving
~ Is your Christmas list supporting modern slavery? The dilemma of shopping ethically this festive season
~ Why is my poop brown?
~ The US doesn't have enough faculty to train the next generation of nurses
~ Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case: the problem with national reviews into child abuse
~ Here's how Southern Baptist women found ways to lead outside the denomination
~ In polygamous communities, deep roots of distrust shape vaccine hesitancy
~ Christmas can be hazardous for pets – here's what to look out for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter