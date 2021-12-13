The impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of children and young people in the UK: what the research says
By Tamsin Ford, Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Cambridge
Franki Mathews, Associate Research Fellow in the College of Medicine and Health, University of Exeter
Simon Benham-Clarke, Researcher in the College of Medicine and Health, University of Exeter
COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of children and young people beyond recognition. Throughout the pandemic, research has been underway to assess the impact on young people’s mental health, but much research is poor quality and so potentially misleading.
For example, a global, collaborative and constantly updated project, DEPRESSD, has searched for research published in scholarly journals or as pre-prints on established platforms. The project has screened the titles and abstracts of nearly 74,000 pieces of research on mental health, and – notably – found just 170 studies to be…
