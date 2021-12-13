Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Caledonia votes to stay with France, but it's a hollow victory that will only ratchet up tensions

By David Robie, Associate Editor, Pacific Journalism Review / Te Koakoa, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
French President Emmanuel Macron is hailing the independence referendum as a victory for France. But many in the region see it differently.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sean Kelly and Anne Tiernan on election year
~ Myanmar: Junta Blocks Lifesaving Aid
~ Vietnam: Free Prominent Blogger
~ Nicaragua could bring canal project back to life
~ Courts around the world have made strong climate rulings -- not so in New Zealand
~ Dragging its feet on torture prevention: Australia’s international shame
~ WA's new Aboriginal Heritage Act keeps mining interests ahead of the culture and wishes of Traditional Owners
~ Half of Australia's gamers are women, but we know very little about mothers who game
~ Doctors are trained to be kind and empathetic – but a 'hidden curriculum' makes them forget on the job
~ Why did the early warning system fail to save the lives of residents around Mount Semeru?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter