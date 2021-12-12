Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Doctors are trained to be kind and empathetic – but a 'hidden curriculum' makes them forget on the job

By Eleonora Leopardi, Lecturer in Clinical Education, University of Newcastle
Conor Gilligan, University of Newcastle
Health-care professionals are often idealised, especially in recent times, as heroes. But meeting a physician can be an underwhelming experience.

Patients and families can find themselves on the receiving end of curt communications or seemingly uncaring attitudes. This is understandably disappointing. A worried, scared patient looks to the doctor not just as the person who will take the lead of the situation, but as someone who can understand their feelings and emotions.

The good news is doctors are trained to provide care and empathy.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


