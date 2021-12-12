Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Buying picture books as Christmas presents? These stories with diverse characters can help kids develop empathy

By Helen Joanne Adam, Senior Lecturer in Literacy Education and Children's Literature: Course Coordinator Master of Teaching (Primary), Edith Cowan University
Research shows reading books with diverse characters and story-lines helps children develop a greater understanding and appreciation of people different to themselves.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


