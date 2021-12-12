Rugby player Dennis Tutty went to the High Court and changed Australian sport – but there's still a tough issue left to tackle
By David William Trodden, Chief executive of NSW Rugby League and PhD candidate, University of New England
Michael Adams, Professor of Corporate Law & Head UNE Law School, University of New England
A 1971 High Court ruling on rugby league contracts set an important Australian precedent on human rights. Fifty years on, we need to decide if players deserve the right to a presumption of innocence.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 12, 2021