Human Rights Observatory

Beijing Olympics: US-led diplomatic boycott is misplaced

By Vassil Girginov, Reader in Sports Management and Development, Brunel University London
Christian Visdomini, Associate Fellow at Green-Templeton College, University of Oxford
The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over concerns of China’s alleged human rights abuses. Predictably, Australia and the UK , members of the newly created AUKUS military alliance designed to counter China, followed suit, as has Canada.

