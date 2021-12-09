Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Circus Oz is to close after 44 years. They irrevocably changed Australian circus, and brought it to the world

By Jo Caust, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow (Hon), School of Culture and Communication, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
In 1980, I was in London and working at the Roundhouse performing arts centre.

Thelma Holt, the legendary director of the Roundhouse, told me she had booked an Australian circus to perform. She asked me had I heard of them. I said no. I had been in England for a few years, so I was out of touch with what was happening in Australia. I knew though, of some former peers at Flinders, who had formed something called the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sydney Theatre Company's Death of a Salesman understands how our lives are defined by dreams and delusions
~ Appeals court says Trump has given 'no legal reason' to defy Congress' demand for Jan. 6 documents, but Supreme Court may have final say
~ COVID kilos: why now is the best time to shed them
~ 'West Side Story' may be timeless – but life in gangs today differs drastically from when the Jets and Sharks ruled the streets
~ Rethinking police reform: From defunding to promoting sustainability
~ Safety, side effects, allergies and doses. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds explained
~ COVID litter: we mapped discarded masks and gloves in 11 countries with the help of citizen science
~ Children ages 5 to 11 are getting COVID-19 vaccinations: What this might mean for the holidays and the Omicron variant
~ CERB helped Canadians during COVID-19 — but not the most vulnerable
~ Immigration: how Scotland sees itself and how migrants actually experience it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter