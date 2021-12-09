Beijing Olympics: Canada, the U.K. and others join Biden’s diplomatic boycott, but it’s not enough
By Robert Huish, Associate Professor in International Development Studies, Dalhousie University
Simon C Darnell, Associate Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto
As long as athletes stand witness to the Olympic flame in Beijing and compete in the games, complacency will overshadow any message of condemnation.
- Thursday, December 9, 2021