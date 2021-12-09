Unis offered as few as 1 in 100 casuals permanent status in 2021. Why aren't conversion rules working for these staff?
By Elizabeth Baré, Honorary Fellow, LH Martin Institute, The University of Melbourne
Janet Beard, Honorary Senior Fellow, LH Martin Institute, The University of Melbourne
Teresa Tjia, Honorary Senior Fellow, Melbourne Centre for the Study of Higher Education, The University of Melbourne
Changes to National Employment Standards have done little for casual staff hoping for conversion to ongoing positions. A comprehensive review of university work and employment is long overdue.
